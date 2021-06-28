Downtown Playhouse to hold first show in over a year

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 theater will reopen after being closed for over a year.

Starting on July 10, the Downtown Playhouse will begin production on the musical Always... Patsy Cline.

Kelly Grooms, General Manager of the theater, said a lot of work has gone into fixing up the building from a year and a half of being closed.

The Downtown Playhouse shut down all productions in March last year due to COVID-19.

Grooms says it feels great to be back working on a production again.

“For over a year, people say, ‘when are you coming back? We’re ready to go,’” Grooms said. “And we’ve been ready to go all along. The problem is are we going to sell tickets? We’re in work mode right now and everybody’s happy to come back and bring this little place alive again.”

Grooms says he normally averaged around 2,000 people per show before the pandemic hit, with most people coming from out of town to watch the shows.

He says he didn’t know if he was able to sell the same amount of tickets again but now he hopes to have similar turnouts as he had before COVID-19.

To help reopen the theater, he received a $3,000 donation from Anderson Refrigeration.

Always...Patsy Cline will be staged on July 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, and August 1, 6, 7, and 8.

Tickets are $25 and can be ordered by phone at (870) 758-2282.

Season tickets for 2020 and 2021 will be honored, but season ticket holders will still need to call and reserve their seats.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.