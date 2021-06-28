June 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, June 28. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The heat and humidity are here to stay for now.

The trough that brought rain to areas northwest of us will slowly move south over the next couple of days.

As it moves closer to us deeper moisture will also overspread Region 8. This will lead to some good rain chances on Thursday.

Slowly, cooler and less humid air arrives by the 4th of July.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

If you’re thinking about lighting up the grill or some fireworks this coming July 4th holiday, you may want to think twice.

A Region 8 couple who struggled with fertility and could not conceive now have a family of their own and are now sharing their story of commitment and faith.

City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro is providing free breakfast and lunches for kids every day this summer. They’re also adding programs as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

