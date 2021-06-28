Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

June 28: What you need to know

A late-week cold front will bring our best chances of rain.
A late-week cold front will bring our best chances of rain.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, June 28. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The heat and humidity are here to stay for now.

The trough that brought rain to areas northwest of us will slowly move south over the next couple of days.

As it moves closer to us deeper moisture will also overspread Region 8. This will lead to some good rain chances on Thursday.

Slowly, cooler and less humid air arrives by the 4th of July.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

If you’re thinking about lighting up the grill or some fireworks this coming July 4th holiday, you may want to think twice.

A Region 8 couple who struggled with fertility and could not conceive now have a family of their own and are now sharing their story of commitment and faith.

City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro is providing free breakfast and lunches for kids every day this summer. They’re also adding programs as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police: Body found at Burke and Floyd
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Artists from all over Region 8 showed off their work Saturday afternoon.
Porch Thirty hosts Summer Art Show

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
A late-week cold front will bring our best chances of rain.
Aaron's Monday forecast, June 28
Fire marshal shares fireworks, grilling safety tips
Fire marshal shares fireworks, grilling safety tips
Jonesboro family shares adoption story of faith and love
Jonesboro family shares adoption story of faith and love