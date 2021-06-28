Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro

After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street has packed up and gone.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street has packed up and gone.

A spokesperson for the company said the decision to close the store was “not an easy decision.”

“We love serving the customers in the neighborhood,” said Ariel Rubin, Kum & Go’s director of communications. “Unfortunately, the store no longer meets the vision and direction of our organization.”

She said the company plans to open a Marketplace store in mid-September at the corner of East Johnson and Highway 351.

“We also just broke ground on the northeast corner of Southwest Drive and Kellers Chapel Road, with plans to open the city’s second Marketplace store in December,” Rubin said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
But, through a Facebook diary, love and support and several prayers, their walk of faith has...
Jonesboro family shares adoption story of faith and love

Latest News

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1...
Arkansas gas prices shoot up ahead of holiday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
After at least three crop-duster crashes in the last month with one deadly. Region 8 News...
Agricultural pilot talks crop dusting safety after series of crashes in region
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Pared-down infrastructure bill still huge