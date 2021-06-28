Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street has packed up and gone.

A spokesperson for the company said the decision to close the store was “not an easy decision.”

“We love serving the customers in the neighborhood,” said Ariel Rubin, Kum & Go’s director of communications. “Unfortunately, the store no longer meets the vision and direction of our organization.”

She said the company plans to open a Marketplace store in mid-September at the corner of East Johnson and Highway 351.

“We also just broke ground on the northeast corner of Southwest Drive and Kellers Chapel Road, with plans to open the city’s second Marketplace store in December,” Rubin said.

