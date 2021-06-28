Man arrested following armed standoff

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - An armed standoff ended Sunday night with a Rector man in handcuffs.

The incident began just before 10:30 p.m. June 27 at a house on East 4th Street.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said police officers were serving a felony warrant on Billy Sikes, Junior when he pointed a gun at the officers and fired a shot into the air.

Sikes then ran back into the home and barricaded himself inside.

Miller said his deputies responded to the scene and assisted Rector police in entering the home. Once inside, they arrested Sikes and took possession of the weapon.

Sikes is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on the original warrant and faces new charges connected to this latest incident, Miller said in a Monday news release.

