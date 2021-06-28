Paragould mom arrested on child endangerment charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man holding her child.

A judge found probable cause to charge 26-year-old Candace Krumrie with one count of aggravated assault on family or household member and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

The charges stem from an incident on Friday, June 25, at a home on West Baldwin Street.

The victim told police he and Krumrie got into an argument that “escalated to her hitting him in the head with a curtain rod.”

The affidavit stated Krumrie then pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him while he held their 4-year-old child.

Krumrie is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond awaiting her next court appearance. The judge also issued a no-contact order.

