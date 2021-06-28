Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police: Body found at Burke and Floyd
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Artists from all over Region 8 showed off their work Saturday afternoon.
Porch Thirty hosts Summer Art Show

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest