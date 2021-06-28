Red Wolves Road to the Show - 6/28/21

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball and on the Independent scene. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.

Red Wolves Road To The Show

P Tyler Zuber (Royals)

- Pitched 1 inning of relief on June 23rd for Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA)

- Tossed shutout frame on June 20th, picked up 2 K and 1st save of the season

- Made MLB debut on July 24th, 2020, recorded first MLB win on August 8th, 2020

- 16 K in 20 games for Kansas City in 2021 before being optioned on June 6th.

- Selected by Royals in 6th Round of 2017 MLB Draft

1B Kyle MacDonald (Yankees)

- 5 hits and 3 RBI last week for Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A)

- Hitting .245 with 4 RBI and 16 RBI this season

- Selected by Yankees in 27th Round of 2019 MLB Draft

C Justin Felix (Evansville Otters - Frontier League)

- 2 home runs and 5 RBI this season in 13 games

- Played in 27 games for the Sioux City Explorers (American Association) in 2019.

OF Zach George (Fargo-Moorhead - American Association)

- Hitting .296 with 5 home runs and 27 RBI this season

- Served as Red Wolves volunteer assistant coach in 2021

- Selected by White Sox in 2018 MLB Rule 5 Draft

- Selected by Pirates in 2015 MLB Draft

C Stuart Levy (High Point Rockers - Atlantic League)

- Hitting .240 with 4 HR and 16 RBI in 25 games

- Selected by Orioles in 27th Round of 2015 MLB Draft

P Peyton Culbertson (Billings Mustangs - Pioneer League)

- Pitched 1 inning of relief on May 22nd, struck out 1 and allowed 2 hits

- Selected by Marlins in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft

