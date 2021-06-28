Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
But, through a Facebook diary, love and support and several prayers, their walk of faith has...
Jonesboro family shares adoption story of faith and love

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution
Tropical Storm Danny could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some...
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10