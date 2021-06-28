Energy Alert
TDOT: Crews install half of steel plates needed for I-40 bridge repair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are continuing to repair the fractured I-40 bridge after nearly two months of being shut down.

Officials say they’ve been working 24/7 on the fracture. On Monday, WMC Action News 5 will get a tour of the bridge and we will talk with the contractors in charge of the repairs.

Workers have put in half of the permanent steel plates needed for repairs. They’ll continue to receive more supplies for the fix throughout this week.

As they continue working on the fracture, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says they will also be inspecting the bridge.

So far the bridge has been shut down for six weeks, and TDOT says the wait could be longer if they find more issues after inspecting the bridge.

For now, drivers will have to continue taking I-55 as an alternate route. TDOT says it’s working with ARDOT and Memphis Police Department to manage traffic.

