County officials address audit and Kade Holliday restitution fund

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At Monday night’s Quorum Court meeting, a resolution and ordinance moved forward addressing the nearly $1.6 million embezzlement scheme of now-former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.

The 2020 pre-audit report states the lack of segregation of duties last year led to the missing money and showed nearly $1.6 million was transferred to the personal account of Holliday.

“We had it coming, it happened, and we know it. We’re continuing to work hard to make things better,” said Judge Marvin Day.

A resolution moved forward to accept the 2020 Craighead County Audit.

Day says when “red flags” pop up, now more than one person will be notified.

“Kade was the one that received the notices that there was a problem, and he had created it where everything went to him, and that’s a problem. We have fixed that, and we have done what we can to fix that statewide,” said Day.

Day adds they are working to create checks and balances to hold public officials accountable.

An ordinance also moved forward to establish Fund 1890, the Jacob Kade Holliday Restitution.

Arkansas State University is giving back about $60,000 in stolen funds.

A bankruptcy trustee is taking in all of Kade’s assets and figuring out what creditors owe what.

In a negotiated settlement, 75 percent of the money will go to the bankruptcy trustee, and 25 percent will go back to Craighead County.

