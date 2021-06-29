Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Austin Reaves and Moses Moody competed in NBA Draft Combine

(WBAY)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (KAIT) - We’re one month away from the 2021 NBA Draft. A couple players with Natural State connections are on the pro radar.

Austin Reaves competed in the NBA Draft Combine last week. The Cedar Ridge alum is projected as a 2nd round pick by ESPN (44th overall - Nets) and Bleacher Report (50th overall - 76ers).

Reaves earned AP All-American and All-Big 12 honors this past season. He’s the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in scoring, assists, and rebounds in the same season.

“I feel like I’m able to step on the floor right now and contribute to a team,” Reaves said in a NBA Combine zoom. “Just with my basketball knowledge and willing to buy in to any type of role that any team wants to give me is something that I believe with the maturity part comes into play. I feel like my pick and roll offense and being able to get other people involved is something that’ll translate quick, because that’s how all types of basketball is going these days. Something to work on is just skill set, and getting my body better. Getting stronger, just things like that. Never being complacent, just keep working forward to get better.”

A Razorback’s draft stock rose in Chicago. Moses Moody was 1st among combine guards in wingspan and standing reach. He’s projected as a 1st round pick, CBS Sports has Moses as high as #8 overall to the Orlando Magic.

“I can knock down shots, I can get to the cup. I can score on all three levels I think. So I think that translates very well,” Moody said in a NBA Combine zoom. “Today’s game is so positionless sometimes. I can be anywhere from the 1 to 4 on a team. And maybe even a 5 sometimes.”

The NBA Draft is Thursday, July 29th at 7:00pm CT on KAIT-ABC and ESPN.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
A Paragould mom faces felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man holding her...
Paragould mom arrested on child endangerment charge
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said police officers were serving a felony warrant on Billy...
Man arrested following armed standoff

Latest News

Former Arkansas C/1B committed to Arkansas State
Red Wolves in 90: Cason Tollett commits to A-State, Hailey Cloud honored by Top Drawer Soccer
Former Arkansas catcher Cason Tollett committed to Arkansas State baseball.
Former Diamond Hog catcher Cason Tollett commits to Arkansas State
Red Wolves Road to the Show - 6/28/21
Arkansas State track & field and baseball alums making headlines
Red Wolves in 60: Vandeput wins discus at Belgian Championships, MacDonald shines in MILB