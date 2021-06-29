Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

BRTC graduates first women in CDL program

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It was just over one year ago when Black River Technical College started a new program to bring more drivers to the area.

Now, the college hit a major milestone.

BRTC has had dozens of people graduate with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). All of the graduates had been men, until now.

The program just graduated the first two women: Pocahontas native CaSandra Duran and Shelby Gosha of Jonesboro.

Both Duran and Gosha say their career will allow them to spend more time with their significant others.

“I’m really wanting to team drive with my husband,” Duran said.

It’s an opportunity they couldn’t pass up when they first heard of the class in April. Duran and her husband took the month-long class together.

“We got tired of living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Duran said. “We’re really ready for a change and to be able to afford our bills.”

As CaSandra started to learn the ropes, she started to think about what it will be like to be a woman in a male-dominated field.

“I feel like I’ll definitely have to be a little bit tougher whenever I’m at a truck stop,” Duran said.

Duran and Gosha are entering a field that’s mostly made up of men. Just under eight percent of all truck drivers are women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I believe that I can drive a truck just as good as a man,” Duran said. “Really it just comes down to being able to get your load from point A to point B.”

Shelby is already on the road with her fiancé, and CaSandra hopes to hit the road full-time starting in August.

While they are the first two women, the program is already seeing more women sign up for the class, including one this semester.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge
After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

Latest News

The special election for the half-cent tax will take place on July 13 at The Villages in...
Newport prepares for special election over half-cent tax
Brookland Hills issues frustrate homeowners
Brookland Hills issues frustrate homeowners
St. Bernards reopening senior life centers
St. Bernards reopening senior life centers
BRTC graduates first women in CDL program
BRTC graduates first women in CDL program