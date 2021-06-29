BRTC graduates first women in CDL program

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It was just over one year ago when Black River Technical College started a new program to bring more drivers to the area.

Now, the college hit a major milestone.

BRTC has had dozens of people graduate with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). All of the graduates had been men, until now.

The program just graduated the first two women: Pocahontas native CaSandra Duran and Shelby Gosha of Jonesboro.

Both Duran and Gosha say their career will allow them to spend more time with their significant others.

“I’m really wanting to team drive with my husband,” Duran said.

It’s an opportunity they couldn’t pass up when they first heard of the class in April. Duran and her husband took the month-long class together.

“We got tired of living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Duran said. “We’re really ready for a change and to be able to afford our bills.”

As CaSandra started to learn the ropes, she started to think about what it will be like to be a woman in a male-dominated field.

“I feel like I’ll definitely have to be a little bit tougher whenever I’m at a truck stop,” Duran said.

Duran and Gosha are entering a field that’s mostly made up of men. Just under eight percent of all truck drivers are women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I believe that I can drive a truck just as good as a man,” Duran said. “Really it just comes down to being able to get your load from point A to point B.”

Shelby is already on the road with her fiancé, and CaSandra hopes to hit the road full-time starting in August.

While they are the first two women, the program is already seeing more women sign up for the class, including one this semester.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.