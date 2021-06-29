Energy Alert
Caruthersville leaders to allow residents to set off fireworks in city limits

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - For the second time in almost 20 years, Caruthersville city officials will allow the public to set off fireworks in city limits.

It’s a year-to-year basis on the discharging fireworks. In 2021, they will not allow the sale of fireworks within the city limits, but they will allow residents to set off the fireworks.

Chief Tony Jones said July 3 and 4 are the only days they may set off fireworks.

He said last year they had plenty of complaints.

“We started having problems with them discharging the fireworks early,” Chief Jones said. “And they started discharging fireworks, shooting them up to three and 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Hayti resident Glenda Hamilton said she experienced the same problem in her city.

“Sometimes they pop the fireworks to late at night,” she said. “And then they’re throwing the fireworks where they may hit someone’s home and car and something like that.”

To fix the problem, she suggested adult supervision.

“I think they need parents out watching the children,” she said. “And they also really need parents out watching the teenage children because sometimes they do get out of hand. Throwing firecrackers at each other and stuff like that.”

Chief Jones said he’s asking everyone to help police the community by stopping bad behavior when you see it.

“We’re needing people to go out there and grab their child by the collar and say, ‘hey, that’s wrong what you’re doing.’ We don’t want to have to arrest someone or ruin their fun for the weekend, but just be responsible when you’re out here using these fireworks.”

Caruthersville officials say fireworks can be discharged on July 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and July 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

