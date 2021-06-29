Culvert repairs cause detours on Hwy 49

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Culvert repairs in Paragould will cause detours along Highway 49 in Greene County.

According to Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon, the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 721 will have road work near Greene County Tech High School starting Tuesday, June 29 at 8 a.m.

This is the intersection of Hwy 49 S and County Road 721 across from GCT High School. The Greene County Road Dept will... Posted by Rusty A. McMillon on Monday, June 28, 2021

The county road department will replace a culvert; the project is expected to take about two days. Traffic will be detoured on Highway 412 West Bypass and County Road 729, both of which go to County Road 765/Rockingchair Road.

Judge McMillon says the new culvert will allow them to add a southbound turn lane off of County Road 721 onto Highway 49 South.

