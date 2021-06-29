Former Diamond Hog catcher Cason Tollett commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves baseball added a former Razorback to their roster.

Catcher Cason Tollett tweeted last night that he will transfer to Arkansas State. He entered the transfer portal last month. Cason played 1 game for Arkansas in 2020. He redshirted this season after suffering an arm injury. The Little Rock Christian alum will have 4 years of eligibility.

Excited for the opportunity with @AStateBaseball ! Cant wait to get to work! pic.twitter.com/94qHxpbuqw — Cason Tollett (@casontollett11) June 29, 2021

Cason was 5A All-State, Perfect Game ranked him as the top-ranked Arkansas catcher in the Class of 2019. He’s the 2nd D1 player to commit to Arkansas State this month. Wagner junior pitcher Kevin Wiseman verballed on June 3rd.

