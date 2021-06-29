Energy Alert
Former Diamond Hog catcher Cason Tollett commits to Arkansas State

Former Arkansas catcher Cason Tollett committed to Arkansas State baseball.
Former Arkansas catcher Cason Tollett committed to Arkansas State baseball.(Source: KNWA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves baseball added a former Razorback to their roster.

Catcher Cason Tollett tweeted last night that he will transfer to Arkansas State. He entered the transfer portal last month. Cason played 1 game for Arkansas in 2020. He redshirted this season after suffering an arm injury. The Little Rock Christian alum will have 4 years of eligibility.

Cason was 5A All-State, Perfect Game ranked him as the top-ranked Arkansas catcher in the Class of 2019. He’s the 2nd D1 player to commit to Arkansas State this month. Wagner junior pitcher Kevin Wiseman verballed on June 3rd.

