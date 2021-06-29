Gov. Parson signs law prohibiting lottery commission from publishing winner’s name without permission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed legislation prohibiting the lottery commission from publishing a winner’s name without permission.

House Bill 402 requires the commission to have written permission from the winner.

This afternoon, I signed another four additional bills into law.

🖋 SB 36 - Capitol Complex Tax Credit

🖋 SB 57 - Funding for Criminal Behavior Deterrence

🖋 HB 402 - Relating to Lottery Winners

🖋 SB 71 - Civil Proceedingshttps://t.co/KzDidaGTl8 pic.twitter.com/M80zhNAUV0 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 29, 2021

Missouri lawmakers passed the bill in May.

State House members Jay Mosely said the intent of the bill was to keep winners from being harassed or threatened.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor crime for lottery officials to identify winners.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.