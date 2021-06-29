June 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, June 29. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s HOT across Region 8, but there is some relief on the horizon!

In the meantime, stay cool!

Tropical Storm Danny is moving inland and will spread some moisture through the deep south as it moves closer to Region 8.

Before it arrives through, a trough will bring a cold front through Region 8 and sweep Danny up and send it to New England.

This cold front will bring a decent chance of rain on Thursday and cooler weather for the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

In 2002, Newport passed a half-cent tax for economic development creating thousands of jobs across the town; locals now have to decide whether the tax will stick around.

For the first time since the pandemic has begun, some area senior citizens will now get to eat, work out, and do activities together.

Arkansas health officials are looking for new incentives to encourage citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

BRTC has had dozens of people graduate with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). All of the graduates had been men, until now.

