Man dies in rollover crash

HENDERSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:51 p.m. June 26 on U.S. Highway 62 west of County Road 143.

Andrew Foster, 47, of Henderson was eastbound when his 1997 Chevy drove off the north side of the roadway.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Foster overcorrected and the Chevy exited the south side of the road before striking a culvert and overturning.

Foster died of his injuries.

