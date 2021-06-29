Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man dies in rollover crash

A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.
A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.(Live 5 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:51 p.m. June 26 on U.S. Highway 62 west of County Road 143.

Andrew Foster, 47, of Henderson was eastbound when his 1997 Chevy drove off the north side of the roadway.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Foster overcorrected and the Chevy exited the south side of the road before striking a culvert and overturning.

Foster died of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
A Paragould mom faces felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man holding her...
Paragould mom arrested on child endangerment charge
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said police officers were serving a felony warrant on Billy...
Man arrested following armed standoff
Eva Colene Leonard, 41
Woman arrested after vehicle search uncovers marijuana, meth

Latest News

Missouri lawmakers passed legislation in May that would keep the names of state lottery winners...
Gov. Parson signs law prohibiting lottery commission from publishing winner’s name without permission
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
Memphis Police: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run