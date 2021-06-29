Newport prepares for special election over half-cent tax

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2002, Newport passed a half-cent tax for economic development creating thousands of jobs across the town; locals now have to decide whether the tax will stick around.

“We’re going back and asking for an additional ten years,” said Jon Chadwell, the executive director of the Newport Economic Development Committee. “It’s not a new tax, it’s just taking the existing tax, exactly like it is, and extending it for ten more years.”

A special election for the issue will be held on July 13, and while the tax passed with 76% of the vote a decade ago, some feel like it’s time to do away with it.

“The last 7 to 8 years, this tax has not been utilized how it should be.” said Shane Grady, a Newport resident.

Grady works for three companies in Newport, and he says that while the tax was needed at first, the money is now being misused.

His main concern is the amount of money being invested downtown.

“$140,000 of our taxpayer money was used for sidewalks downtown,” Grady said. “If they’re going to build sidewalks, we need sidewalks at our Walmart area, we need sidewalks in other areas than downtown.”

Jon Chadwell, who has served on the city’s economic development team for almost two decades, says that while some money is spent downtown, about ten times more is spent in industrial investments.

“We try to do a lot of things like that and put money into business, education, workforce development, and quality of life initiatives that makes us an attractive place for business and industry, and also makes us an attractive place for people to move and live.” Chadwell said.

Grady also raised concern over the special election taking place in July, where he says fewer people will vote.

Chadwell says this is so the city can focus on this precise issue without other elections taking up room on the ballot.

Both are encouraging all who can vote.

