Officials look for new vaccine incentive ideas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Arkansas officials continue to deal with the state having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Right now, two incentives are in place for those who get the shot: choosing from a scratch-off lottery ticket or a $20 Game and Fish license voucher.

According to a report from content partner KATV, the results from the initiatives haven’t been encouraging.

$1 million was invested into the program, but less than 3,000 have utilized it.

Colonel Robert Ator, head of the state’s vaccine program, said he isn’t giving up on the goal of getting more people vaccinated.

“We’re continuing the debate about what is the most effective way to do this, but we don’t have any really simple, silver bullet out there that we just go, do one thing, and it’s going to fix the problem,” Ator said.

An alternative strategy includes asking employers to offer their own incentives to employees.

However, Ator warned time is running out as the Delta variant becomes more prevalent in the state.

“My fear is that we’re going to be a month too late and that people are going to wait until it gets scary, and then they’re going to want to vaccine and people are going to suffer because of it.”

