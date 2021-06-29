Energy Alert
St. Bernards opens senior living centers

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time since the pandemic has begun, St. Bernards is opening up all nine of its Senior Life Centers.

Senior citizens will now get to eat, work out, and do activities together.

Coordinator Christopher Clark says this will really help out with mental health.

“Now we’re safely able to get together. It’s so much better to have interaction with your friends or make new friends and just have something to look forward to, to interact with, so we’re so grateful that we’re able to have all of our old friends back,” said Clark.

The centers will open on July 9th. Those 60 and older are eligible.

For a full list of services and locations, click here.

