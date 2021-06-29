Teen arrested for attempted murder

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County teen is in jail after shots were fired at a Searcy business.

The Searcy Police Department says they received a call about 5:42 a.m. Monday of shots fired at a business.

In a news release, officers found several shell casings on the ground.

19-year-old Kewan Jashone Cole of Searcy was arrested on Attempted Murder First Degree - Class Y Felony and Terroristic Act-Class B Felony and is being held at the White County Jail.

Police say no one was injured.

The case remains under investigation; if you have any information, call Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.