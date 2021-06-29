Two arrested for shoplifting and drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested two early Sunday morning for shoplifting and drug possession at The Southern Chef.

Police were called to the business at 5750 Commerce Square due to a report of two shoplifters stealing from the store.

Brandon Martell Hatton, 35, Jonesboro Possession of a Schedule I/II (not meth or cocaine) with the purpose to deliver (6/27) (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to a probable cause affidavit, an employee pointed out 35-year-old Brandon Hatton of Lonoke and 21-year-old Brittany Dickens were entering a vehicle in front of the store when officers approached them.

The document notes Dickens had “bulges in her pants as if she had stuffed items inside of them.”

Hatton told police he was on parole.

Officer Logan Mason then found a clear glass methamphetamine pipe with white inside the vehicle where Hatton and Dickens were seated.

Officer Dustin McKenzie searched Hatton and found “a yellow pill bottle in his front left pocket” containing various pills, a blue torch lighter, blue BIC lighter and black and red torch lighter were also found in his pockets.

The store clerk identified the lighters as stolen from the store, the affidavit says other items were also found after a search of the vehicle estimated at $157.02.

Officers searched Dickens and found plastic baggies of suspected ecstasy pills.

Hatton is charged with the following:

Possession of Sch I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Sch IV or V LT 28GM

Shoplifting $1,000 or less

A $150,000 cash-surety bond was set for Hatton.

Dickens is charged with the following:

Possession of Sch I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver

Possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver LT 2GM

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Sch IV or V with purpose to deliver

Shoplifting $1,000 or less

A $50,000 cash-surety bond was set for Dickens.

Hatton and Dickens are scheduled to appear in court again on July 29.

