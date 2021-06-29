Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
A Paragould mom faces felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man holding her...
Paragould mom arrested on child endangerment charge
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said police officers were serving a felony warrant on Billy...
Man arrested following armed standoff
Eva Colene Leonard, 41
Woman arrested after vehicle search uncovers marijuana, meth

Latest News

Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud...
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump,...
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave