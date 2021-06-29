Energy Alert
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson to address rising COVID-19 cases

The briefing will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the governor’s YouTube channel.
According to the Department of Health, there are currently 3,169 active cases in the state with 314 people hospitalized.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to address the number of rising COVID-19 cases in Arkansas during his weekly briefing.

According to the Department of Health, there are currently 3,169 active cases in the state with 314 people hospitalized.

The briefing will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the governor’s YouTube channel.

