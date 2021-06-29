Energy Alert
Woman arrested after vehicle search uncovers marijuana, meth

Eva Colene Leonard, 41(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland police arrested a woman after a search of her vehicle uncovered marijuana and meth.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Brookland police officer pulled over a red passenger car on June 26 after learning the owner had a suspended license.

The driver, 41-year-old Eva Leonard, “appeared nervous and had a difficult time focusing on tasks.”

After refusing a search, Jonesboro police and a Jonesboro K9 “Crash” arrived at the scene and searched the vehicle.

Officers found a rolled cigar containing 1.5 grams of marijuana, then searched Leonard.

Police found a glass pipe with burnt residue appearing to be meth and three baggies of crystal-like substances appearing to be methamphetamine.

Police arrested Leonard and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge charged her with possession of meth or cocaine, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.

She received a $25,000 temporary bond and will be back in court on July 29.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

