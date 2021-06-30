ADH: Most active COVID cases are in non-vaccinated people

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, doctors mentioned that Arkansas is ‘going in the wrong direction’ in the fight against COVID-19.

Dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State Dr. Shane Speights shares the same concern others have about the increase in COVID cases. He says it all comes down to getting the vaccine.

“When you look across the country, the pockets where you’re seeing outbreaks and increase in numbers, those are largely in areas that have low vaccination rates,” Speights said.

The same is true in Arkansas. The state has the third-fewest number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated, ahead of only Alabama and Mississippi.

Even with some incentives -- like free lottery tickets and free hunting and fishing licenses --, the vaccination rate has not gone up.

“At the end of the day, the individual has to make the decision, ‘do I want to be protected? Do I want to protect myself and protect those around me? Or not,’” Speights said. “More and more and more data is coming out on how effective and how great these vaccines are.”

Just 34 percent of Arkansans are fully vaccinated.

The Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday of all nearly 1,000 COVID-related deaths since late January, almost all of them were not vaccinated.

As of June 30, over 90 percent of all COVID cases in Arkansas come from those who are not vaccinated.

As we continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, including variants of concern like the Delta variant, it is crucial that all Arkansans ages 12 and up get the vaccine. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/39Kl93McrC — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) June 30, 2021

Dr. Speights said he’s concerned about a potential spike with the 4th of July coming up and with Fall around the corner.

“That’s really what all eyes are looking at is this Fall when schools come back in session,” Speights said. “When people start moving back indoors due to colder weather, what is that going to do for the virus, what variant are we going to be dealing with?”

Dr. Speights said he wouldn’t be surprised to see local businesses require masks again if cases continue to rise.

He says the vaccine protects against all variants of COVID-19... including the Delta variant from India that has been confirmed in surrounding areas.

But, he warns that we could see different forms of the virus that the vaccine will not protect against.

“When the mask requirements were in place, we didn’t have what we would consider safe, effective vaccines,” Speights said. “We have that now and so now, it boils down to an individual choice.”

