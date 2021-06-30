Arkansas governor authorizes border deployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized the deployment of 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard to Texas Tuesday.

According to a media release, the 90-day deployment will help Texas with security at the Mexico border.

“My hope is that our 90 days of support will improve the security of our country and reduce the adverse impact of illegal immigration on Arkansas,” the governor said.

The crisis on our southern border has reached critical levels. Border states have requested help, and we are answering the call. I have authorized up to 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist in our border security. You can read more here: https://t.co/00NUlrL84T — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 29, 2021

