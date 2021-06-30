Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas voter ID law sponsor running for secretary of state

Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) announced Wednesday that he will challenge incumbent Secretary of...
Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) announced Wednesday that he will challenge incumbent Secretary of State John Thurston for the Republican nomination in 2022.(Arkansas State Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The sponsor of Arkansas’s voter ID law is challenging the incumbent secretary of state in next year’s Republican primary.

State Rep. Mark Lowery announced Wednesday that he’d run against Secretary of State John Thurston for the Republican nomination.

Thurston was first elected to the post in 2018 and is seeking a second term.

Lowery has served in the State House since 2013 and sponsored a 2017 law that restored a requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot.

The Arkansas State Supreme Court upheld the measure in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.
Man dies in rollover crash
After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration
Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection
Missouri is the last state to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on...
Missouri to require online stores to collect taxes
A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff...
Missouri Republicans face criticism over Planned Parenthood money