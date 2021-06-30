Energy Alert
Art teachers beautify ‘Art Alley’ in Walnut Ridge

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you were driving in downtown Walnut Ridge, you might have seen dozens of people near the Hotel Rhea.

Two art teachers have organized an art festival for the community.

People of all ages gathered at the art alley all day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jamie Farrar and Sommer Ferrell are art teachers at Walnut Ridge and Hoxie schools. They say seven school districts across the area all came together, to spread positivity to the area.

“When you get around people who love the same things you love, you just all vibe together and mesh together,” Ferrell said. “Great things happen every time.”

Around 15 people have been out painting for the past two days.

Both teachers say they want the alley to be a place where people can hang out.

They say the art alley is already becoming a popular place among locals.

“We didn’t get to have any workshops last year with other art teachers or talk to each other about how our year was going,” Farrar said. “We were just stressed out and we just had to cope with everything that was going on so this was a great opportunity for us to get out, to mingle, to be together, and to actually bring art into our community.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

