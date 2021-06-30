Batesville receives $184,000 grant, will build splash pad in West Batesville neighborhood

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville is known for the White River and its staple Riverside Park.

With so much attention here, other parts of town haven’t received the same treatment.

“This side of town is like I said, it’s been underserved,” said Rick Elumbaugh, the mayor of Batesville.

Elumbaugh and Parks Director Jeff Owens is looking to change this, and after receiving a $184,000 grant from the state. Officials say step one is a splash pad placed in the heart of a West Batesville neighborhood.

The splash pad is beside the West Magnet Elementary School, which donated an acre of land to the city for the space.

“We started talking about how great it would be if we could a park and a fun place for kids to go that they could ride their bikes or walk to,” Owens said.

Elumbaugh realized how hard it was for children and families to make it out to the main parks like Riverside, and decided it best to bring the parks, to the community.

“Kind of the focus is going back to putting parks back in neighborhoods and taking parks back to the children,” Owens said.

The splash pad will cost $260,000 to complete, but construction is behind due to a scarcity of materials, and may not start until August or September.

“You know, we’re just like any other project,” Elumbaugh said. “There’s a shortage of PVC, the playground equipment that goes into the splash pad. We were really hoping that we’d have it finished in July, and of course, you can see no construction had started.”

Some of the grant money will also go to Kennedy Park, which is near the White River.

A local woman said that she loves the park for the views it provides, but it could definitely use some upgrades.

