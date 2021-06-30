Body found on I-555
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are investigating after someone found a body on Interstate 555 in Poinsett County.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told us they got the 911 call around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday about the body.
He couldn’t release many details at the time but did say it was on mile marker 21 between Payneway and Trumann.
He said the victim appeared to be a man about 50 years of age.
Molder said investigators do not believe any criminal activity was involved.
