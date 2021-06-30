Bridge replacement to require road closure

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County road will be closed for at least a month as crews replace a bridge.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, County Road 760 will be closed between CR 745 and 741.

The county highway department will replace a bridge to help with drainage.

The work is expected to take approximately one month to complete, weather permitting.

