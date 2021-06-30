BRTC gets new B.A.T. Mobile, assists agencies across state

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - As we get closer to the Fourth of July, some of you will run across checkpoints where officers will check for drivers who might be under the influence.

At Black River Technical College, the school’s Law Enforcement Training Academy just got a new Breath Alcohol Testing (B.A.T.) Mobile.

Anywhere between 200 to 2,000 vehicles will be pulled over depending on where the B.A.T. Mobile will be. Wherever it’s at, Instructor Ashley Boles will be there too, teaching many law enforcement agencies statewide about all things related to driving under the influence.

“This vehicle is open to every law enforcement agency in the state,” Boles said. “I go wherever they need me and I do training, I do standardized field sobriety test training for officers. I do sobriety checkpoint training for officers. And I also conduct sobriety checkpoints.”

The vehicle came as a result of a near-$600,000 grant. It includes cameras, an LED screen, and all equipment needed to check for drugs and alcohol, even a yellow line for field sobriety tests.

Boles said all of this would help to make sure people are safe.

“We’re going to be all around campgrounds and lakes, rivers,” Boles said. “We want to make sure people are staying safe.”

Boles says checkpoints will be set up in advance with a pattern in place to stop and check drivers on the roads.

With several law enforcement agencies struggling to find officers, Boles said the truck is needed, especially in rural areas.

“They don’t have a lot of the things they need to conduct sobriety checkpoints,” Boles said. “It’s extremely important that it’s out there, it is a deterrent in itself, just being seen, it’s a 38-foot billboard saying ‘hey, don’t drink and drive.’”

The new B.A.T. Mobile will replace a longstanding B.A.T. Mobile that will go to Arkansas State Police to be used as a mobile command center.

