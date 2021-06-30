Energy Alert
County salaries set to increase in July

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon, salaries for elected officials and county employees will increase in Craighead County. An appropriation ordinance was approved and will go into effect for the July 13 payroll.

It will cost the county an extra $378,000, not including Social Security and retirement benefits.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day says the money will come from the county general fund.

“We’ve got the money, and yes, it is a little frightening to think about, you know, making these things, but we really have to look at it, we’re making an investment in our employees, and we’re just trying to do right by them,” said Day.

Employees will see anywhere from a 3.72% increase, like the county judge, whose salary will go from just over $89,000 to over $92,700 and as high as a 36% annual raise, like the county coroner whose salary is jumping from over $55,000 to just over $75,000, a $20,000 dollar increase.

A policy and evaluation system was also created. When people are first hired, they get 80% of the salary. Overtime salaries are gradually raised after being evaluated.

