Freedom Fest set for July 4

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the largest fireworks displays in Arkansas takes place on Independence Day right here in Region 8.

Freedom Fest 2021 begins at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Southside Softball Complex in Jonesboro, with choreographed music broadcast on all six Jonesboro Radio Group stations.

No personal fireworks will be allowed.

Freedom Fest is presented by All Clean U.S.A., Centennial Bank, Barton’s Lumber, Hytrol, NEA Baptist Hospital, Engines Inc., KAIT, and the Jonesboro Radio Group.

