Halsey Thrasher Harpole named A-State Athletics Official Real Estate Partner

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that Red Wolves Sports Properties has entered into a five-year agreement with Halsey Thrasher Harpole, making it the Official Real Estate Firm of A-State Athletics and the naming-rights holder for one of the two premier tailgating areas located near Centennial Bank Stadium.

Not only has the tailgating area located directly west of the stadium been rebranded Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City, the agreement also includes a student-athlete engagement aspect with informative sessions on real estate planning and careers in the industry.

“We are excited to partner with a well-respected real estate group such as Halsey Thrasher Harpole, which also has a strong impact and positive influence on our community,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen. “With all our tailgating resuming normal activity this season, we’re looking forward to seeing Red Wolves’ fans enjoying the great experience that Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City will offer on game days.”

Red Wolves Sports Properties, the exclusive multimedia and marketing rights holder of A-State Athletics, has also established a group of A-State Home Team Real Estate Agents per the agreement with Halsey Thrasher Harpole. The agents include Steve Collar, Debbie Finley, Michael Gregson, Nate Lipsky, Jon Moore and Kim Shelton.

“Partnering with Arkansas State University was a natural fit for us,” said Gary Harpole, managing partner and development director for Halsey Thrasher Harpole. “Our primary interest as a company is the growth and development of Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas, and no other entity or organization has a bigger impact on our community and region than A-State. We are ecstatic about this partnership!”

Making the agreement official, Red Wolves Sports Properties held a “Signing Day Ceremony” with the real estate group earlier this morning at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center.

“We are so excited to join the pack!” said managing partner and executive broker Jerry Halsey, Jr. “We have been so impressed with the vision and leadership of this administration; their commitment to a culture of growing the program and their student-athletes is exactly the kind of organization we want to support and be a part of. It is truly an honor.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to add the Halsey, Thrasher, Harpole team to our group of partners,” said Red Wolves Sports Properties General Manager John Finch. “Their motto of ‘Lead. Develop. Grow’ perfectly aligns with what we aim to do for our community partners.

“This is a one of a kind partnership that will touch every aspect of A-State game days across all sports and provides unique opportunities for our student-athletes, faculty and staff to learn about the real estate industry. Along with those elements, their six person A-State real estate team will be an incredible resource for our administration and coaching staffs.

“Our manager of business development, Logan Craghead, and our partnership services coordinator, Ellen Graham, did a fantastic job working with the entire Halsey Thrasher Harpole team to make the partnership come to life.”

The A-State Athletics Department announced earlier this month that all tailgating areas and activities at A-State home football games will be open and resuming normal procedures beginning with the 2021 season.

While COVID-19 pandemic precautions and protocols required that all tailgating activities be completely paused in 2020, fans will once again be able to enjoy the same tailgating experience during the upcoming year that they had in previous seasons without any new restrictions.

Centennial Bank Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity for the 2021 season as well. Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2021 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.

