Jonesboro man arrested in sexual assault case

Stanley Morgan Thompson, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested June 28 on suspicion of sexual assault...
Stanley Morgan Thompson, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested June 28 on suspicion of sexual assault 2nd degree after an investigation by Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a sexual assault charge after police say he inappropriately touched a child as the child was watching cartoons.

Stanley Morgan Thompson, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested on June 28 on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Thompson touched the victim inappropriately while helping a woman babysit her.

After reviewing the court documents, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Thompson and set his bond at $75,000.

Thompson will be arraigned on Aug. 27 in circuit court.

