Jonesboro man arrested in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a sexual assault charge after police say he inappropriately touched a child as the child was watching cartoons.

Stanley Morgan Thompson, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested on June 28 on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Thompson touched the victim inappropriately while helping a woman babysit her.

After reviewing the court documents, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Thompson and set his bond at $75,000.

Thompson will be arraigned on Aug. 27 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.