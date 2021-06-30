Jonesboro man arrested in sexual assault case
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a sexual assault charge after police say he inappropriately touched a child as the child was watching cartoons.
Stanley Morgan Thompson, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested on June 28 on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Thompson touched the victim inappropriately while helping a woman babysit her.
After reviewing the court documents, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Thompson and set his bond at $75,000.
Thompson will be arraigned on Aug. 27 in circuit court.
