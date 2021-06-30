Josh Duggar child pornography trial delayed to November
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A child porn trial involving a former Arkansas reality TV star received an extension.
According to content partner KNWA, Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial will begin on Nov. 30. with a pretrial conference on Nov. 18.
The trial was set to begin on July 6.
Last week, a judge denied a motion to delay the trial until 2022.
Duggar was charged with a two-count federal indictment for receipt and possession of child pornography in May 2019.
He appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”
