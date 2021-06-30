Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Josh Duggar child pornography trial delayed to November

(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A child porn trial involving a former Arkansas reality TV star received an extension.

According to content partner KNWA, Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial will begin on Nov. 30. with a pretrial conference on Nov. 18.

The trial was set to begin on July 6.

Last week, a judge denied a motion to delay the trial until 2022.

Duggar was charged with a two-count federal indictment for receipt and possession of child pornography in May 2019.

He appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
A Paragould mom faces felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man holding her...
Paragould mom arrested on child endangerment charge
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said police officers were serving a felony warrant on Billy...
Man arrested following armed standoff

Latest News

Arkansas governor speaks about the rise of COVID-19 in Arkansas
Governor Hutchinson talks Delta variant concerns and vaccination rates
Soon, salaries for elected officials and county employees will increase in Craighead County. An...
County salaries set to increase in July
The school got a near-$600,000 grant to purchase the vehicle.
BRTC gets new B.A.T. Mobile, assists agencies across state
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman