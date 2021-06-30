Josh Duggar child pornography trial delayed to November

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A child porn trial involving a former Arkansas reality TV star received an extension.

According to content partner KNWA, Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial will begin on Nov. 30. with a pretrial conference on Nov. 18.

The trial was set to begin on July 6.

Last week, a judge denied a motion to delay the trial until 2022.

Duggar was charged with a two-count federal indictment for receipt and possession of child pornography in May 2019.

He appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”

