June 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, June 30. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The heat continues on Wednesday in Region 8 with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front is still slated to come through on Thursday.

This cold front will bring 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall to most of Region 8.

Slightly cooler and less humid air moves in for the weekend.

While the 4th of July will be warm, we will be a little below average with lower humidity.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state of Arkansas, one Region 8 mayor is urging residents of his town to get vaccinated to avoid another shutdown.

A Region 8 woman’s new apartment turned into a nightmare when she found her bed crawling with unwanted guests.

A Region 8 college is making the grade when it comes to preparing students for a life in medicine.

Most Read

Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.
Man dies in rollover crash
Eva Colene Leonard, 41
Woman arrested after vehicle search uncovers marijuana, meth

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday forecast, June 30
The trial was set to begin on July 6.
Josh Duggar child pornography trial delayed to November
He calling it the fourth quarter of a football game or the ninth inning of a baseball game.
Mayor urges residents to avoid another lockdown
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day says the money will come from the county general fund.
County salaries set to increase in July