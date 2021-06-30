June 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, June 30. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The heat continues on Wednesday in Region 8 with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front is still slated to come through on Thursday.

This cold front will bring 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall to most of Region 8.

Slightly cooler and less humid air moves in for the weekend.

While the 4th of July will be warm, we will be a little below average with lower humidity.

News Headlines

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state of Arkansas, one Region 8 mayor is urging residents of his town to get vaccinated to avoid another shutdown.

A Region 8 woman’s new apartment turned into a nightmare when she found her bed crawling with unwanted guests.

A Region 8 college is making the grade when it comes to preparing students for a life in medicine.

