Lyon College graduates twice as likely to be accepted into medical school

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The national average acceptance rate for medical school is about 40% across the nation, but at Lyon College, it’s 84%.

Nine out of the 11 Lyon graduates who applied for medical school this year got in, adding to the prestige of the college.

“If they do well here, they have the ability to get in,” said Dr. Alexander Beeser, a biology professor at Lyon.

Beeser says that because Lyon is a smaller, private college, it is able to provide more and better resources to students.

“Lyon has a reputation that it’s a very rigorous place,” Beeser said. “My fellow faculty challenges the students and holds them to high expectations.”

Rigorous classes, paired with at least one year of real-world healthcare experience, are what lifts students like Hannah Zang to the next level.

“We have a really awesome program called health coaching,” Zang said. “So I got to work with a patient one-on-one one semester and that gave me experiences working together with members of the community.”

The school works closely with White River Medical Center and gives students the chance to get the full experience of working in the medical field before they even reach medical school.

“The shining thing about the health coaching program is that it really makes sure you’re in it for the right reasons,” said Allison Mundy, who graduated from Lyon in May and will be attending UAMS. “If you don’t like people, if you have trouble talking with people, if you can’t explain your ideas clearly, health coaching is the program to kinda weed you out.”

The health coaching program cemented Allison Mundy’s future in medicine, and just a day after getting engaged, she got the call from UAMS.

On an airplane, during a layover.

“I got “the call” that I was going to medical school in the airplane. I was crying, my fiancé was with me, this other woman we met was like ‘oh my goodness congratulations!’ So I had a bunch of strangers congratulating me on a plane in Phoenix, Arizona.”

Professor Beeser said that students are put into programs like health coaching early on during their studies. So while students from other schools might have missed vital experience due to the pandemic, Lyon grads were already a step ahead.

