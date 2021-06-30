Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lyon College graduates twice as likely to be accepted into medical school

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The national average acceptance rate for medical school is about 40% across the nation, but at Lyon College, it’s 84%.

Nine out of the 11 Lyon graduates who applied for medical school this year got in, adding to the prestige of the college.

“If they do well here, they have the ability to get in,” said Dr. Alexander Beeser, a biology professor at Lyon.

Beeser says that because Lyon is a smaller, private college, it is able to provide more and better resources to students.

“Lyon has a reputation that it’s a very rigorous place,” Beeser said. “My fellow faculty challenges the students and holds them to high expectations.”

Rigorous classes, paired with at least one year of real-world healthcare experience, are what lifts students like Hannah Zang to the next level.

“We have a really awesome program called health coaching,” Zang said. “So I got to work with a patient one-on-one one semester and that gave me experiences working together with members of the community.”

The school works closely with White River Medical Center and gives students the chance to get the full experience of working in the medical field before they even reach medical school.

“The shining thing about the health coaching program is that it really makes sure you’re in it for the right reasons,” said Allison Mundy, who graduated from Lyon in May and will be attending UAMS. “If you don’t like people, if you have trouble talking with people, if you can’t explain your ideas clearly, health coaching is the program to kinda weed you out.”

The health coaching program cemented Allison Mundy’s future in medicine, and just a day after getting engaged, she got the call from UAMS.

On an airplane, during a layover.

“I got “the call” that I was going to medical school in the airplane. I was crying, my fiancé was with me, this other woman we met was like ‘oh my goodness congratulations!’ So I had a bunch of strangers congratulating me on a plane in Phoenix, Arizona.”

Professor Beeser said that students are put into programs like health coaching early on during their studies. So while students from other schools might have missed vital experience due to the pandemic, Lyon grads were already a step ahead.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro
A Paragould mom faces felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man holding her...
Paragould mom arrested on child endangerment charge
Jonesboro police responded Sunday morning to the discovery of a body at Burke and Floyd. The...
Police identify man found dead near community garden
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said police officers were serving a felony warrant on Billy...
Man arrested following armed standoff

Latest News

Former Arkansas C/1B committed to Arkansas State
Red Wolves in 90: Cason Tollett commits to A-State, Hailey Cloud honored by Top Drawer Soccer
Barry Medlock is wanted for second degree murder. He and his son were at the center of an Amber...
Memphis child at center of Amber Alert found safe, warrant still out for father’s arrest
Health experts concerned travel increase could spread delta variant
Concern grows over Delta variant as travel in Mid-South increases
Change in fireworks policy in Caruthersville
Change in fireworks policy in Caruthersville