Mayor urges residents to avoid another lockdown

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A mayor urged his citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a special video Tuesday.

Region 8 News reported on the lack of vaccinated people across Arkansas.

However, in Independence County, it’s slightly worse.

They have 5.75 percent partially vaccinated and 28.86 percent fully vaccinated, while Arkansas has 9.25 percent partially immunized and 41.66 percent fully immunized.

That’s why Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh took to Facebook, comparing the fight against the virus, to that of a game.

He calling it the fourth quarter of a football game or the ninth inning of a baseball game.

“Our community does not want to get back in a lockdown,” Mayor Elumbaugh said. “So I’m gonna make a plea today. If you have not been vaccinated, highly consider it. Do your part. I think it’s important that we’re all in this together, and together, we will win.”

