Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rescue specialists from Mexico are joining the massive search for survivors in the wreckage of the Surfside, Fla., partial building collapse.

The Mexico-based “go team” of Cadena International, a Jewish nonprofit, is now in the disaster zone assisting local, state and federal rescue crews.

Cadena has responded to more than 1,000 natural disasters and humanitarian crises in 26 countries since 2005.

Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.(Source: Cadena International/CNN)

Moises Soffer, one of Cadena’s seven volunteers currently in Surfside, said he’s hopeful that he can still find survivors with the help of his partner Oreo, a rescue dog trained to find living victims in disasters.

“We never lost hope. We always try and we always work like everyone is going to be a live person underneath,” Soffer said.

There is also a second rescue team from Mexico on the scene called Topos Azteca.

A nonprofit group founded after the 7.1-magnitude deadly 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Israel has also deployed a rescue team to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.
Man dies in rollover crash
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
After years of serving the residents of North Jonesboro, the Kum & Go on North Church Street...
Kum & Go packs up and leaves North Jonesboro

Latest News

Bills in both the U.S. House and Senate look to update crash test dummies and testing...
Collision Division: Lawmakers cross party lines to address disparity in vehicle safety
The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen...
Charges expected Thursday for Trump’s company, top executive
The Tennant Fire rages in Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews are...
‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court