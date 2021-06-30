Energy Alert
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A pesky problem caused one woman to quickly move out of her apartment just days after settling into her new home.

Earlier this month, Lauren Vest decided to move into a unit at Silverwood Apartments in Paragould.

She stayed in a complex, Gladiola Estates, owned by the same company previously, and felt comfortable with the move until the first day she stepped in.

“I washed some new towels and went to put them in the dryer, and there was an adult dead bed bug in there,” said Vest. “I was like, maybe it is not a bed bug, maybe it is something else. I was hoping I was wrong,”

After a week of moving in, her family finally slept in the apartment. After a couple of nights, she noticed bug bite marks covered her body.

“But mentally, you know it’s been tough. I thought I was providing a home for my son and, you know, just being able to do that for him, this has taken that from me,” Vest said.

She immediately notified the complex, and a contracted pest control company went to take care of the problem.

In a statement, the general counsel for the Silverwood company said they did send someone to treat the infestation but said ultimately, it’s up to the resident to prevent future infestations.

“Silverwood Apartments, a Limited Partnership, is the owner of Silverwood Apartments in Paragould, Arkansas. The management of Silverwood Apartments does not comment on specific residents.

Silverwood’s management provides regularly scheduled pest control. However, residents are responsible for reporting any extraordinary issues. Silverwood responded immediately to the apartment at Silverwood which is the subject of your report and had an outside pest control company inspect and treat the apartment and its contents. The previous resident lived in this apartment for approximately four years and did not complain of pests.

Residents of Silverwood agree to be responsible for keeping their apartments free of infestation by roaches, bed bugs, water bugs, rodents, moths, and other pests, and assume the risk of all damages therefrom.

--Management of Silverwood Apartments”

Vest said when she returned more than 24 hours after the treatment, bed bugs were still present in her furniture and the baseboards.

“He assured me that that treatment would be enough and said that they would be all gone, I could come get my furniture, and it would be fine,” she said.

Her family moved out after only six days. The complex is making her pay over $1,600 to break the lease.

After totaling up the costs of the furniture she had to throw out, additional fees from the complex, and the amount she has to pay to break the lease, Vest came up with over $5,000 out of pocket.

She said she plans to have a pest control company inspect the next place she moves into before moving into her next apartment. She hopes that will save her a lot of money and time in the future.

