Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars for allegedly neglecting her 85-year-old mother in what a Memphis Fire Department lieutenant says is the worst case of neglect he has seen.

According to an affidavit, June Harber, 57, is charged with neglect and abuse of an elderly vulnerable adult.

Officers say paramedics in hazmat suits were loading the victim into an ambulance when they arrived on the scene. MFD advised officers that Harber’s mother was covered in bed bugs, urine and feces, sleeping on a soiled mattress on the floor when paramedics entered the home.

The residence was reportedly also full of trash and in poor condition.

Once at the hospital, a social worker in connection to the case reported the victim came in with pneumonia, malnutrition, dementia with delirium and pressure ulcers.

