Advertisement

Ahead of Fourth of July fireworks, veterinarian gives tips for pet owners

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day with the booms of firework displays, local veterinary clinics warn pet owners to keep their furry friends safe this weekend.

Stevie Aitken with Allied Animal ER said she sees so many dogs in her office around this holiday mainly because of the loud noises from fireworks.

“Your animals don’t know that it is Fourth of July. They have no idea what fireworks are,” said Aitken.

Dogs and other animals are very sensitive to loud noises, in general.

So, the Fourth of July is especially stressful for them.

“It’s terrifying for them,” said Aitken. “They are just hearing this excessive noise and commotion and they don’t know that it is a celebration. So, to them, it is really scary.”

That fear, sometimes, leads to other problems.

“We see a lot of anxiety-induced GI upset. Meaning upset stomachs from stress and anxiety that happens in pets same as humans,” she said.

Aitken says the best thing to do for them is give them an area they feel safe in.

That, usually, is a small dark space or even putting a compression shirt to release endorphins and ultimately help with their stress.

“So, if you’re going to leave, definitely recommend leaving a TV on leave some sort of noise going on so it drowns out the sound of the celebrations,” said Aitken.

