Authorities respond to multi-vehicle, fatal crash on Highway 14

WALDENBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 between Harrisburg and Waldenburg in Poinsett County.

IDriveArkansas said on social media that the crash happened on Highway 14, nearly five miles east of Highway 49.

Details are scarce.

However, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash involved at least two, possibly three vehicles and that a person has died.

