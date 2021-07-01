Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Both of his back legs were broken.
Both of his back legs were broken.(KWQC)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA. (KFVS) - According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Bruno the bear was euthanized after he was injured by a car.

Both of his back legs were broken.

Bruno was a black bear that traveled over 400 miles, from Wisconsin, through Illinois, into Missouri, and beyond.

In July of 2020, appeared within the city limits of Wentzville and cornered himself just north of I-70 and near I-40/61.

He was safely transported to an area of suitable habitat outside the urban area and was released unharmed when he awoke.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California bans state travel to Arkansas, 4 other states
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the growing COVID-19 cases during his Tuesday briefing.
Arkansas ‘going in the wrong direction’ in COVID battle
A Baxter County man died Saturday when his vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.
Man dies in rollover crash

Latest News

The grant will fund a new splash pad by West Magnet Elementary School.
Batesville receives $184,000 grant, will build splash pad in West Batesville neighborhood
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
Jeff Presley retires from E911
Jeff Presley retires from E911
The two-day workshop included people from seven school districts.
Art teachers beautify ‘Art Alley’ in Walnut Ridge