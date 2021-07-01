Driver in fatal crash accused of negligent homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man involved in a fatal crash last September now faces a felony charge.

Police arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Sisler on a bench warrant Wednesday on suspicion of negligent homicide.

According to Arkansas State Police, on Sept. 16, Sisler ran a stoplight at the intersection of Highland and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and collided with a car driven by 39-year-old Keith A. Cessor of Brookland.

Cessor’s car then crashed into another vehicle driven by Alan P. Keller of Little Rock.

Cessor died at the scene.

According to documents obtained from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Sisler is being held without bond awaiting a July 2 court appearance.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation.

