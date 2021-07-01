Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Graceland to host a weekend of July 4th events

(Source: Guest House at Graceland)
(Source: Guest House at Graceland)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland will be celebrating the holiday this weekend with several special events and parties.

Bill Cherry, 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner, will return to the Soundstage at Graceland for a performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

On Sunday, Graceland will be celebrating July 4 with the Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch that will be held at the Guest House at Graceland Resort at 11 a.m. with performances by the Cummings Street Worship Team.

That evening, there will be music and stories of Elvis and Graceland beginning at 7 p.m. and followed by the fourth Elvis-themed firework spectacular set to Elvis music.

Tickets are required for the Bill Cherry Show and Gospel Brunch.

Free admission includes parking at Graceland’s main parking lot and access into Elvis Presley Memphis Ticket Plaza.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 555...
Sheriff identifies body found on I-555
A Paragould woman finds bed bugs in her new apartment
A new apartment turns into a nightmare for a Paragould woman
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car

Latest News

A Jonesboro police officer takes his oath to protect and serve seriously.
WATCH: JPD officer protects and serves...dinner
A Jonesboro police officer takes his oath to protect and serve seriously.
JPD officer protects and serves...dinner
Dr. Russell Wigginton named new NCRM president
National Civil Rights Museum names new president
Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during...
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified
The Council for Education Travel USA, or CETUSA, helps provide education to foreign exchange...
Group preparing to bring hundreds of foreign exchange students to Arkansas, learn about America